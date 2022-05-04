PanGeo picks up over $3 million in Sub-Bottom Imager contracts

May 4, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

PanGeo Subsea, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kraken Robotics, has secured several cable depth of burial campaigns, valued at more than $3 million, in Europe using its 3D acoustic Sub-Bottom Imager (SBI).

Under these contracts set to be completed throughout 2022, the SBI will be used as the cable detection survey sensor providing acoustic depth of burial (DOB) measurements to cables with burial depths up to 5 meters for survey operations continuing while the cables remain operational.

Commencing in May, PanGeo will be using the technology to perform cable DOB along the inter-array cables of a 1.3 GW offshore wind project under construction in the UK.

The cable DOB survey will be performed along 165 cable links divided into 18 IAC strings, totaling approximately 360 kilometers of cables.

Elsewhere, the SBI will support multiple cable DOB campaigns including three campaigns in Taiwan, and others in the North Sea and Baltic Sea.

Most recently, the technology completed cable DOB surveys within the North Sea as part of a wind farm’s O&M phase whereby the entire project remained operational, PanGeo said.

“We are excited as we continue to support the key players in the renewable energy sector, growing with them in Europe and as they expand in the USA and Taiwan. Delivering survey solutions to the largest wind farm in the world sets a precedence for our technology and enables our team to leverage our services globally,” said PanGeo CEO, Moya Cahill.

“We have introduced enhancements to our technology and look forward to delivering even sharper 3D imaging at depth to these project and others that will follow.”

