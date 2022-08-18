Pasha Hawaii’s new boxship 1st to refuel with LNG on U.S. West Coast

August 18, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Pasha Hawaii’s MV George III has become the first container ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) to refuel on the U.S. West Coast.

On 17 August 2022, the US Port of Long Beach welcomed the newbuild.

Delivered last month, MV George III is the first of two Ohana-class vessels to join Pasha Hawaii’s fleet. It will be serving the Hawaii/Mainland trade lane.

Following George III’s inaugural visit to Long Beach, the newly built 774-foot-long ship will begin its maiden voyage to its home port in Honolulu. The Janet Marie — the second Ohana-class boxship to join Pasha Hawaii’s fleet, is slated for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“Reducing ship emissions will have a significant and positive impact on the region’s air quality,” Mario Cordero, Port of Long Beach Executive Director, commented.

“This is another positive step toward the widespread adoption of alternative fuels in cargo shipping and using cleaner technology to do business at the port,” Sharon L. Weissman, Harbor Commission President, said.

“We are … grateful for our partnership with the Port of Long Beach. Being able to fuel MV George III with natural gas at the Port reflects our shared vision of minimizing our environmental impact, while setting a new standard for ship building in the U.S,” George Pasha IV, President and CEO, Pasha Hawaii, said.

Operating fully on natural gas, the new vessel surpasses the International Maritime Organization’s 2030 emission standards for ocean vessels, representing the most technologically advanced and environmentally friendly class of vessel to serve Hawaii and one of several that serve Long Beach.

Energy efficiencies are also achieved with an advanced engine, an optimized hull form, and an underwater propulsion system with a high-efficiency rudder and propeller.

LNG-powered ships achieve a 99.9% reduction in diesel particulate matter and sulfur oxide emissions, 90% less nitrogen oxides and a 25% reduction in carbon dioxide compared to ships running on traditional fuels.

Accommodating Pasha Hawaii’s new LNG-fueled ship is said to align with the Port of Long Beach’s dedication to environmental sustainability and strengthens its commitment to the Green Port Policy and San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan enacted more than 15 years ago. Those historic actions have led to reductions in emissions connected to goods movement as the port continues to work toward meeting a goal of deploying all zero-emissions cargo-handling equipment by 2030 and zero-emissions drayage trucks by 2035.