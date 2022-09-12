PaxOcean to convert Norwegian platform supply vessel to cable layer

September 12, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

PaxOcean Nanindah Mutiara Shipyard has won a contract with Indonesia’s PT Ketrosden Triasmitra for the conversion of a Norway-built platform supply vessel (PSV) into a subsea cable laying vessel (CLV).

Source: PaxOcean

The cable layer will be equipped with a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and plough system.

PaxOcean stated that these systems are critical for Triasmitra’s existing maintenance contracts and new submarine cable deployment projects.

“We thank Triasmitra for the trust given to work on their maiden asset and we look forward to delivering the CLV safely in early Q2 of 2023,” the company added.

PaxOcean Engineering recently signed a memorandum of understanding with compatriot bunker vessel operator Hong Lam Marine and French classification society Bureau Veritas to jointly develop an ammonia bunker vessel design.

The Singapore-based shipyard group will focus on developing designs for ammonia-fueled and ammonia bunkering vessels, while Bureau Veritas will verify compliance with the most applicable and up-to-date rules, particularly those related to the handling of ammonia.

