Petrobras extends license for CGG seismic imaging software

May 11, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Geophysical services company CGG has signed an expanded five-year licensing agreement with Petrobras for its Geovation seismic imaging software.

The Brazilian oil and gas giant has been using the seismic imaging platform for over a decade and the new agreement is set to give its geoscientists access to innovations, including full-waveform inversion (FWI), and enhance their imaging capabilities.

According to CGG, the new deal also includes expert training from CGG’s GeoTraining team to support the increase in the number of Petrobras Geovation licenses, enabling new users to rapidly leverage the software’s advanced seismic imaging capabilities for their projects.

“During our 60-year operating history in Brazil, we have developed a close technology and business partnership with Petrobras which has seen CGG recognized as a key supplier. This latest expansion of our Geovation licensing agreement reflects the strength of this relationship and the significant advantage that our state-of-the-art subsurface imaging technology provides,” said Peter Whiting, EVP, Geoscience at CGG.

“As the powerhouse behind the success of CGG’s own high-end seismic imaging services, it is the most efficient and reliable software platform for geophysicists working with ever-growing data sets and facing increasingly complex imaging challenges, such as pre-salt illumination.”

CGG recently won a two-part ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic imaging contract for the Sapinhoa Shared Reservoir in the Santos Basin off Brazil.

Petrobras is the operator of the concession where the Sapinhoa field is located with a 45% stake.

CGG is applying time-lag full-waveform inversion, internal multiple attenuation and least-squares migration, to resolve challenging structural uncertainties in the pre-salt and gain better insight into the reservoir’s geomechanical behavior.