Petrogas picks umbilicals provider for North Sea gas fields

February 9, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

JDR, part of TFKable Group, has secured a contract from Petrogas E&P Netherlands for the supply of two umbilicals for offshore conventional gas fields in the Netherlands.

The A15 and B10 fields are located in quads A and B, in a shallow water depth of 115 feet, and are expected to recover 17.25 Mmboe, comprised of 103.5 bcf of natural gas reserves.

JDR will engineer, design and manufacture two subsea umbilicals, that range from 10-13 kilometers in length, to provide power to two new platforms located at the A/B shallow gas field.

The umbilicals incorporate hydraulic hoses, chemical injection hoses, electrical cables and fiber optic cables that enable communication between the platform facilities.

JDR will also deliver topside umbilical termination unit pull-in heads, hang-off bodies and umbilical termination assemblies for the project.

The umbilical, topside terminations, and additional subsea equipment will be manufactured at the company’s Hartlepool facility, with the hydraulic hoses and LV cables being manufactured at the Littleport facility.

When complete, the umbilicals will be attached to 9.2-meter delivery reels in Hartlepool and loaded onto an installation vessel to be taken offshore.

The full scope of work is expected to be delivered by the beginning of July.

“We’re delighted to be selected by Petrogas for this critical project at a time when energy security could not be more important in Europe,” said Rory Graham, Senior Sales Manager at JDR.

“The demand for natural gas is high and we are here to support our customers in ensuring production is maintained while oil and gas remains a vital part of the energy mix, and as the industry journeys through the energy transition. We will manufacture all the cables at our facilities here in the UK and our technical team of experts will be fundamental in ensuring we meet the swift turnaround time.”

To remind, Petrogas awarded a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract for the development of the A15 and B10 gas fields to Enersea back in August 2021.

In April 2022, the Dutch company selected HSM Offshore Energy to construct two platforms for the project.

Maersk Drilling’s Maersk Resolute jack-up rig is in charge of drilling three wells at the A15 field and two wells at the B10 field.