PGS adds five 3D seismic surveys to data library offshore Egypt

February 1, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian seismic surveyor Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS) has added five 3D seismic surveys to its data library offshore Egypt, creating new broadband coverage of more than 18,700 square kilometres in recently awarded nearshore license blocks.

According to the company, time-migrated data is available now, while final depth data will be ready in May 2022.

Courtesy of PGS

PGS acquired these five surveys in 2021 in collaboration with the state-owned Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS). The surveys are a part of an extensive 3D GeoStreamer data acquisition and imaging campaign in the Herodotus Basin, Egypt’s West Mediterranean Sea area.

The company explained that the new 3D data provides detailed insights into opportunities that complement the regional geology and structural foundation provided by MultiClient 2D seismic available for this region, enabling operators in this area to identify prospects that are best aligned with their exploration goals.

Related Article Posted: 8 months ago PGS and ION wrap up 3D survey for Shell in Egypt Posted: 8 months ago

PGS added that the surveys cover several different geological domains, including the shelf area, which is likely to rank highly as a focus for initial targets as it is an extension of the onshore western desert plays.

“Farther into the basin, there is the potential for shelf-edge structures and carbonate buildups, some of which are sealed by Messinian evaporites. In the deeper water areas, plays relating to pre-Messinian salt structures and pinch-out features against the shelf edge are likely to be a focus for exploration”, the company said.

The seismic player expects the variety of play types available and water depths to appeal to different company risk profiles.

Related Article Posted: 1 day ago PGS scores 4D GoM deal as seismic market bounces back Posted: 1 day ago

Follow Offshore Energy’s Subsea on social media: