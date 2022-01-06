PGS begins major data reprocessing project offshore Nigeria

January 6, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

PGS has added 10,700 square kilometers of 3D MultiClient data to its data library coverage of the Niger Delta, kick-starting a major reprocessing project.

Source: PGS

According to PGS, this will be the cornerstone of a new regional-scale MegaSurveyPlus dataset for Nigeria, with the final data set to be ready in Q4 2022.

The Nigeria MegaSurveyPlus covers two main structural provinces directly linked to the gravity-driven movement of the Akata Shale Formation.

The eastern part of the dataset is in the transitional detachment fold zone and contains subtle faulting along with low wavelength folding of Eocene to Quaternary stratigraphy. The western part, situated in the outer fold and thrust belt, is dominated by closely spaced thrust faults.

Building on the MegaSurveyPlus concept is expected to revitalize the company’s Nigeria MultiClient data library through reprocessing of 3D seismic data from field tapes, according to Joshua May, PGS’ business development manager for Africa.

“Modern processing and imaging techniques, including optimized denoising algorithms and a full deghosting sequence, will improve data bandwidth and signal-to-noise ratio, and the application of a multiple attenuation process will enable enhanced image integrity by eliminating complex multiples,” May said.

According to PGS, the resulting full-stack PSTM data can be used for regional interpretation, to enable a greater understanding of plays and migration pathways across open acreage offshore Nigeria. Pre-stack PSTM products allow a thorough AVO analysis to be undertaken.