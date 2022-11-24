PGS lands gig in the Mediterranean

November 24, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian seismic company PGS has secured a 3D exploration acquisition contract in the Mediterranean with an “independent energy company”.

Source: PGS

Ramform Hyperion is set to commence acquisition late this month and is expected to complete the activities in mid-January 2023.

PGS did not reveal any other details about the client or the scope of work.

“We continue to experience increased exploration activity in this prolific region and are very pleased with this contract award. We currently have the Ramform Hyperion working in the Southeast part of the Mediterranean and this contract secures visibility for the vessel into next year,” said President and CEO of PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.

From the most recent company-related news, it is worth noting that PGS announced at the end of October that it is mobilizing a Ramform Titan-class vessel for a new 3D exploration acquisition project offshore Namibia.

The acquisition is planned to be completed by mid-February next year.