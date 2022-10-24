PGS taking Ramform Titan offshore Namibia

October 24, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway’s PGS is set to mobilize the seismic vessel Ramform Titan for a new 3D exploration acquisition project offshore Namibia.

PGS did not reveal any details about the project but did state that it had secured the contract with a “major energy company”.

Ramform Titan will mobilize for the survey and the acquisition is expected to be completed by mid-February 2023.

“PGS has many years of experience operating in Namibia and we are proud to be part of this exciting new chapter in the country’s offshore development. The contract secures visibility for the Ramform Titan well into the winter season,” said president and CEO of PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.

In June, PGS announced it had won a “significant” acquisition contract comprising several 4D surveys by an international oil company offshore West Africa.

The acquisition is scheduled to start in early November and is expected to be complete in early May 2023.

Most recent news coming from Namibia include U.S. oil major Chevron entering an oil and gas exploration license located in the Orange Basin, close to a recent oil discovery made by French TotalEnergies.

The license covers 5,433 km2, in water depths between 2,300 and 3,300 meters.