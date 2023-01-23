PGS scores new seismic acquisition deal in Mediterranean

January 23, 2023, by Edin Neimarlija

Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS) has secured a contract with an undisclosed international energy company to carry out a 3D exploration acquisition contract in the Mediterranean.

PGS’ Ramform Hyperion seismic vessel (Courtesy of PGS)

The contract, worth 10 million or more, is expected to be completed in late April, according to PGS.

Norway-based company’s Ramform Hyperion vessel is mobilizing for the survey, the company added.

Rune Olav Pedersen, president and CEO at PGS, said: “We are very pleased with this contract award which is the third sequential survey for Ramform Hyperion in the highly active Mediterranean geo-market where we have built a solid acquisition campaign through the winter season.”

Earlier this month, PGS secured industry pre-funding for what it described as a ‘large’ multi-client survey in the Norwegian Sea.

The survey is planned to keep PGS busy until the summer of 2024 and will be carried out by a Ramform Titan-class vessel over two seasons, with mobilization for the first season expected in the second quarter of 2023.