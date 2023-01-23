PGS scores new seismic acquisition deal in Mediterranean
Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS) has secured a contract with an undisclosed international energy company to carry out a 3D exploration acquisition contract in the Mediterranean.
The contract, worth 10 million or more, is expected to be completed in late April, according to PGS.
Norway-based company’s Ramform Hyperion vessel is mobilizing for the survey, the company added.
Rune Olav Pedersen, president and CEO at PGS, said: “We are very pleased with this contract award which is the third sequential survey for Ramform Hyperion in the highly active Mediterranean geo-market where we have built a solid acquisition campaign through the winter season.”
Earlier this month, PGS secured industry pre-funding for what it described as a ‘large’ multi-client survey in the Norwegian Sea.
The survey is planned to keep PGS busy until the summer of 2024 and will be carried out by a Ramform Titan-class vessel over two seasons, with mobilization for the first season expected in the second quarter of 2023.