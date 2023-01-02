‘Large’ multi-client survey to keep PGS busy well into 2024

January 2, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway’s seismic company PGS has secured industry pre-funding for what it describes is a “large” MultiClient survey in the Norwegian Sea.

The survey will be acquired by a Ramform Titan-class vessel over two seasons, with mobilization for the first season expected in the second quarter of 2023.

According to PGS, the survey will be completed during the summer of 2024.

“We acquired the first phase of NWS GeoStreamer X this summer and have now secured pre-funding for a larger second phase. The survey covers approximately 12,500 square kilometers of new GeoStreamer data in a second azimuth over existing GeoStreamer MultiClient data in the region, yielding a dual azimuth product, or what we call GeoStreamer X,” said President and CEO of PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.

“The combination of multisensor broadband fidelity and dual azimuth illumination provides clients with higher quality data for their renewed exploration interest on the Norwegian continental shelf.”

From most recent company-related news it is worth noting that PGS secured a 4D production contract with Brazilian oil and gas giant Petrobras for the Barracuda-Caratinga field in the Campos basin offshore Brazil.

Mobilization is scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2023, with the acquisition expected to complete in early 2024.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Subsea on social media: