PGS set for Petrobras’ 4D survey offshore Brazil

December 3, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian seismic company Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS) is set to begin a 4D acquisition survey for Petrobras offshore Brazil.

The acquisition survey is scheduled to take place in Q2 2022 over the Roncador and Albacora Leste fields located in the Campos Basin.

PGS expects to complete this ‘significant’ acquisition in Q3 2022.

The contract was awarded earlier and is already included in PGS reported order book, the company informed.

“We are very pleased to provide this significant 4D survey for Petrobras in the prolific Campos basin. We have acquired several 4D surveys offshore Brazil and gained significant operational experience”, said Rune Olav Pedersen, president and CEO of PGS.

“We appreciate Petrobras’ recognition of our Ramform-vessel acquisition platform and our GeoStreamer technology, which are well suited for large, high-quality 4D acquisition programs”.

Apart from Brazil, PGS will be busy in the North Sea next year as well. Namely, the company recently secured a contract to carry out a 4D survey in the North Sea.

The work for an undisclosed client is expected to commence in early August and end in mid-September.