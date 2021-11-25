PGS books North Sea gig for August 2022

November 25, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway-based seismic company Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS) has won a contract with an undisclosed client to carry out a 4D survey in the North Sea.

A Ramform Titan-class vessel is expected to commence acquisition in early August 2022 and complete the work in mid-September.

The Norwegian company did not reveal any other information about the project and workscope.

“We are very pleased to be awarded this 4D contract in the North Sea. It is encouraging to see our clients securing capacity well in advance, like in this case, and we believe in a continued improvement of the contract market next year,” said PGS president and CEO Rune Olav Pedersen.

Most recently in the North Sea PGS completed the acquisition of a GeoSteamer X survey over the Kraken field in the UK.

The company’s seismic vessel Ramform Vanguard acquired the multiclient survey, covering two new azimuths of 200 square kilometers, in July.