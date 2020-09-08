PGS wraps up seismic campaign offshore Angola

September 8, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Norwegian seismic player PGS has completed its 2020 acquisition campaign in Angola’s Namibe Basin.

The vessel Ramform Sovereign has completed the project offshore Angola using multisensor GeoStreamer technology.

PGS noted that it has achieved operational and geological objectives successfully and safely, despite the Covid-19 restrictions.

The 2020 PGS Namibe Basin survey connects the 3D seismic coverage of southern Angola with PGS seismic data library coverage in Namibia.

It also completes a large MultiClient footprint of high-quality broadband seismic data that spans the Namibe Basin.

“Predicted reservoir presence and distribution maps indicate that this area contains a variety of leads and prospects,

“Full depth-imaging incorporating FWI velocity model building will improve knowledge of the subsurface petroleum system and reduce the risk for frontier exploration,” PGS said.

Finally, the fast-track data for Angola Namibe Basin will be available in late Q4 2020.