P&O Cruises’ LNG-fuelled cruise ship Arvia set for delivery

November 4, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

P&O Cruises’ second LNG-powered Excel-class cruise ship Arvia is set for delivery, German shipbuilding company Meyer Werft revealed.

Credit: Meyer Werft

As informed, the vessel is expected to leave Papenburg on 5 November, and be transferred on the Ems River to Eemshaven (Netherlands). Arrival in Eemshaven is scheduled for 6 November. After technical and nautical trials, Arvia will set its course for Bremerhaven for delivery to P&O Cruises (UK).

The new cruise ship is equipped with the cleanest propulsion system currently available to the shipping industry, an LNG propulsion system, according to Meyer Werft.

This means that Arvia is built to be future-proof and, in perspective, can even be operated in a climate-neutral manner using green regenerative LNG.

LNG propulsion is seen as a solution that eliminates nitrogen oxides and particulate matter in addition to reducing CO2 emissions, while sulfur oxides are completely eliminated.

Currently, all cruise ships in Meyer Werft’s order book are equipped with this low-emission propulsion system, the firm stressed

Arvia measures over 180,000 GT, is 344.5 metres long, 42 metres wide and identical in construction to her sister ship Iona, which was delivered in 2020.

The cruise ship has 2,614 cabins and is designed to carry 5,200 passengers. The construction of the ship began in February 2021, and the vessel was officially launched this August.