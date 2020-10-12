P&O Cruises takes delivery of its new LNG-powered flagship

October 12, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

German shipbuilder Meyer Werft has handed over Iona, a 180,000-ton LNG-powered cruise ship, to the British shipping company P&O Cruises.

With the delivery, the new flagship of the cruise line will be integrated into the P&O Cruises fleet in order to be ready for service when the Biritsh cruise industry restarts.

Image Courtesy: Meyer Werft

Prior to her handover, the Iona has proven her seaworthiness during several test voyages on the North Sea and has successfully completed many technical and nautical tests.

The Iona is the first of two new ships ordered by Carnival Corporation for the P&O Cruises brand.

Able to accommodate 5,200 passengers, Iona has been described as Britain’s biggest cruise vessel. She is also the first ship in the UK cruise market to be powered by LNG.

Six more cruise ships have already been ordered by Carnival Corporation from Meyer Werft and Meyer Turku for other brands of the group.

“This is really a very special delivery for us for a variety of reasons. Not only because of the current Corona crisis, but also be-cause we delivered Aurora to P&O Cruises exactly 20 years ago. Iona is an exceptional ship that marks a milestone in our long partnership with P&O Cruises,” Jan Meyer, Managing Director, commented.