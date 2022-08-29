Meyer Werft: LNG-powered cruise ship Arvia floated out

August 29, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

On 27 August, the new cruise ship Arvia being built for the British cruise line P&O Cruises left Meyer Werft’s covered building dock in Papenburg, Germany.

Courtesy of Meyer Werft

Following the float out, the newbuilding moored at the outfitting pier in the shipyard harbor, where the masts and funnel will be lifted onto the ship by crane.

The cruise ship will lie in the shipyard harbor until the river Ems conveyance in October. Until the conveyance, the interior work on board will be continued and further technical tests will be carried out.

The Arvia measures over 180,000 GT, is 344.5 metres long, 42 metres wide and identical in construction to her sister ship Iona, which was delivered in 2020.

After its completion, around 5,200 passengers will be able to go on board. Like Iona, Arvia will be powered by environmentally friendly liquefied natural gas (LNG). This ensures significantly lower emissions at sea, as neither sulphur oxides nor soot particles are released.

After the undocking of the Arvia, the floating engine room module (FERU) for the Carnival Jubilee, planned for delivery at the end of 2023, will be manoeuvred into the then free building dock II. The front part of the cruise ship has already been built there in block construction over the past few months.

The FERU was built at Neptun Werft in Rostock and was transferred to Papenburg a week ago.