Polar Onyx gets North Sea gig

February 24, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

GC Rieber Shipping has secured a new charter for the SURF vessel Polar Onyx in the North Sea.

Earlier this week, the Norwegian shipowner also agreed a charter extension with DeepOcean for the Polar Onyx.

The deal will be in direct continuation of the ongoing charter in Ghana.

The extension will see the vessel stay with DeepOcean until the end of May 2021.

The new charter will commence 1 July 2021 and holds a firm duration of three months, plus options.

According to GC Rieber, the vessel will go to a Tier 1 subsea client.

Christoffer Knudsen, CCO in GC Rieber Shipping, said:

“Following completion of a successful and long-term employment of the Polar Onyx in West Africa we are now pleased to see the vessel returning to Europe for the first time since 2016.

“We look forward to servicing Polar Onyx’s newest client, demonstrating the vessel’s unique and advance capabilities,”