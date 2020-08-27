Polarcus in new XArray project in West Africa

August 27, 2020, by Anela Dokso

Polarcus has secured an XArray 3D marine seismic acquisition project in West Africa.

The project is planned to start in October 2020.

The project is expected to have a duration of approximately two months.

Polarcus XArray is an innovative acquisition configuration developed by Polarcus to deliver superior real un-interpolated data quality and make full use of larger streamer spreads.

Polarcus did not reveal the name of the client, nor the value of the contract.