Polarcus lands 4D project in Far East

December 18, 2020, by Amir Garanovic

Marine seismic player Polarcus has signed a memorandum of agreement with SCF GEO, a company in the Sovcomflot group, to provide 4D marine seismic acquisition services in the Far East.

Polarcus ICE-1A class vessel (Courtesy of Polarcus)

The work will be performed for an exploration and production (E&P) company, whose name was not disclosed.

The program requires one Polarcus ICE-1A class vessel, and will begin in the second quarter of 2021.

According to Polarcus, the seismic acquisition work will run for approximately three months.

Contractual arrangements and associated third party approvals are expected to be finalized before end January 2021, Polarcus noted.

To remind, Polarcus has recently secured a contract for a 3D seismic data acquisition services in West Africa.

According to the Oslo-listed company, the contract has an expected duration of two months. The project, for an undisclosed client and unknown value, was planned to start in the fourth quarter of 2020.