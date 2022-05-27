Port of Amsterdam to witness fivefold increase in biofuel production

May 27, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

The British-Dutch biofuel producer Argent Energy is expanding its second-generation biodiesel production capacity in the Port of Amsterdam to contribute to sustainable shipping and road transport.

With the construction of two new factories, the company is targeting a fivefold increase in production – from 100,000 tons of biodiesel per year to 540,000 tons.

The joint investment of more than €20 million by Argent Energy and Port of Amsterdam in two new quays and a jetty is also a part of this expansion.

As explained, the supply and transport of products by water will increase significantly, contributing to the Port of Amsterdam’s objective to grow in the transhipment of non-fossil cargo.

Roon van Maanen, head of Energy & Circular Industry at Port of Amsterdam, said: “This significant expansion of the production of alternative fuels contributes to our strategic objectives and those of Europe. We thank Argent for the trust and look forward to further developments.”

With the scaling up, Argent Energy wants to make an important contribution to making shipping and road transport more sustainable.

It is estimated that, at the European level, about 25% of CO2 emissions come from the transport sector and the use of biofuels is seen as a way to reduce this percentage.

The European Union recently set new climate targets with the presentation of the Fit for 55 plans which include a revision of the Renewable Energy Directive II (REDII), with the aim of increasing the share of renewable energy in the energy mix to 40% by 2030.

