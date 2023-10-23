Port of Colombo aims to become an eco-friendly port by 2030

October 23, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) aims to transform the Port of Colombo into an eco-friendly port by 2030, with a focus on renewable energy sources, aligning with the principles of a blue ocean economy.

Image credit SLPA

“In this context, we are actively exploring green energy solutions, including green methanol, green ammonia, and green hydrogen,” SLPA Chairman Keith D. Bernard said during an event hosting a delegation from the World Bank.

“As part of our ongoing development plans for the Port of Colombo, we are committed to providing shore power to all vessels from our terminals. Simultaneously, we are dedicated to minimizing the carbon footprint associated with our operations at the Port of Colombo. We are working diligently to achieve these sustainability goals.”

The visit from the World Bank to the port is part of a policy dialogue meeting on Regional Cooperation in South Asia, to showcase the role of the Port of Colombo (POC) as a growing maritime hub of the South Asia Region.

The visit is also a part of a dialogue series that is convened periodically by the World Bank, to bring together South Asian stakeholders to discuss opportunities and challenges in regional cooperation.

Greenstat Hydrogen Sri Lanka, a prominent player in Sri Lanka’s renewable energy landscape, has teamed up with South Asia Gateway Terminals (SAGT) to conduct a feasibility study and develop net-zero infrastructure for the Colombo Port container terminal.

The partnership aims to explore opportunities in the green hydrogen value chain and create an integrated approach for energy transition within the port, emphasizing decarbonization and electrification.

The comprehensive analysis will evaluate the feasibility and strategies for integrating renewable energy solutions like green hydrogen into the terminal’s operations. Factors to be considered include the terminal’s specific requirements, technological advancements, financial aspects, and potential challenges.

The project’s primary objective is to achieve significant reductions in carbon emissions associated with port activities. This involves electrifying port machinery and equipment and implementing sustainable practices and technologies throughout the terminal’s operations.

The ultimate aim is to create a greener and more sustainable port environment that aligns with Sri Lanka’s net-zero goals and contributes to global sustainability objectives.