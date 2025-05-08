NatPower H, HyNaval to jointly support construction of 20 hydrogen-powered vessels by 2030

NatPower
May 8, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

NatPower H, a developer of infrastructure in the green hydrogen industry with offices in Europe and the US, and HyNaval, a French shipyard focused on the construction and retrofit of hydrogen-powered ships, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development of innovative maritime decarbonization solutions through the use of hydrogen as a clean energy source.

Courtesy of NatPowerH. Andrea Minerdo, Chairman NatPowerH

The agreement is said to mark a significant step toward the development of hydrogen and electric refueling stations tailored to the naval sector, with a strong focus on zero-emission vessels operating in French ports.

As informed, a cornerstone of this collaboration is the landmark supply agreement, under which NatPower H will manage the infrastructure and supply of green hydrogen to HyNaval. This partnership will be crucial in supporting the construction of a objective of 20 hydrogen-powered vessels by 2030, setting a new standard for clean maritime mobility.

Beyond vessel production, the partnership will explore the feasibility of deploying hydrogen refueling infrastructure in key French ports identified by HyNaval and local industrial partners, reinforcing efforts to accelerate the ecological transition in both maritime and inland waterway transport.

Additionally, the agreement includes provisions for hydrogen supply to support HyNaval’s own operations, fostering the development of an efficient, sustainable, and scalable zero-emission fuel network.

“We are excited to collaborate with HyNaval to advance hydrogen-based solutions that will significantly reduce CO₂ emissions. Both companies have a bold global expansion vision, and our worldwide network of refueling stations will be strengthened by the locations where HyNaval builds and retrofits vessels. Together, we aim to fast-track the production of the next generation of sustainable boats,” Andrea Minerdo, Chairman NatPower H, commented.

“This collaboration with NatPower H represents a strategic synergy for HyNaval in our journey towards greener shipping. Their global refueling network, combined with our expertise in vessel construction and retrofitting, will create a vital ecosystem for hydrogen adoption. Together, we are determined to fast-track the transition to a zero-emission maritime future,” Exequiel Cano Lanza, President HyNaval, said.

The agreement will remain in effect until December 31, 2030, with the possibility of renewal, and commits both parties to developing effective synergies for the construction of infrastructure and the promotion of hydrogen as a concrete alternative for sustainable maritime mobility.

