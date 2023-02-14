Port of Gothenburg to electrify its inspection vessel

February 14, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

The Port of Gothenburg has revealed plans to convert its inspection vessel M/S Hamnen, which has been in service since 1979, to run on electrical power.

Credit: Port of Gothenburg

As explained, the engine room undergoing a total transformation, as M/S Hamnen’s existing diesel engine will be replaced by a totally new electric engine with an output of 250 kW. A four to five-tonne bank of batteries with 520 kWh will also be installed, and these can be supplemented by additional battery capacity in the future if required.

At present, M/S Hamnen is in operation for around 1,200 hours a year, consuming approximately 25,000 litres of diesel. This represents 67 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, which is 15% of the Gothenburg Port Authority’s total emissions.

M/S Hamnen’s regular berth position in the Port of Gothenburg will be fitted with a 63 amp charger, which is sufficient for charging between regular assignments.

Swedish system integrator METS Technology has, together with main contractor Ö-VARVET AB, decided on EST-Floattech’s new Octopus Series battery system for the retrofitting of the MS ‘Hamnen’. METS Technology focuses on developing energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions for different ships or offshore installations, and we are proud to be part of their new project.

The 20.3-meter-long vessel will be taken to the Ö-varvet shipyard on the island of Öckerö in the Gothenburg archipelago during the spring and will return to service in the autumn. While the vessel is laid up, David Falk and the rest of the crew will be using a smaller replacement boat to perform their inspection assignment.

For the Gothenburg Port Authority, the electrification of M/S Hamnen is more than another step in the quest to achieve the port’s climate goal of a 70% reduction in port-related emissions from Vinga and over the whole Gothenburg area on the land side by 2030. That is the belief of Viktor Allgurén, Head of Innovation at the Gothenburg Port Authority.

“As far as the Gothenburg Port Authority is concerned, we have high expectations of our partners both in and around the port and the decision-makers we collaborate with when it comes to climate change, and we need to have everyone on board if we’re going to meet our goals. If we’re going to be able to demand that others contribute to the transition, we must show in all ways that we’re setting an example in the transition. It’s a question of credibility,” said Allgurén.

The value of the investment is SEK 17.3 million ($1.6 million). In addition to conversion to electrical power, a new, purpose-built wheelhouse will be installed, and a number of measures will be taken to enhance the work environment and extend its useful life.

Recently, the port joined the international initiative Green Shipping Challenge with three new projects. O of the projects includes the development of a green corridor between the port and and North Sea Port. The ports pledged to make necessary infrastructure adaptations for establishing the green corridor. These include sustainable fuels bunkering operating regulations and an increase in discounts on port dues for ships using cleaner fuels through their respective environmental discount systems.