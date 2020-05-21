Port of Helsinki to temporarily lay off its entire personnel

The Port of Helsinki will temporarily dismiss its entire personnel due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and related travel restrictions on the port’s business.

“Because of this, we have been forced to start extensive cost reductions. As a part of the reduction plan, the Port of Helsinki Ltd and its employees have agreed that the Port’s personnel will be temporarily dismissed,” the port said in an announcement.

The decision was made in the co-operation procedures that ended on 19 May 2020.

As informed, the personnel of the Port of Helsinki will be dismissed for 30 days between the start of August and the end of the year, and for a maximum of 30 days in early 2021.

The management of the Port of Helsinki will participate in the adjustment measures by waiving their holiday bonuses for 2020.

“We will attempt to arrange the temporary dismissals so that they do not cause inconveniences for our customers or operations,” the port added.

On May 13, 2020, the port reported that its cargo traffic operations were continuing despite COVID-19 having had a strong impact on its passenger traffic. Since then commuter passenger traffic has been partially reopened, however, leisure travel remains suspended.

“Both ports and shipping companies are prepared for the gradual and safe return to passenger traffic in many ways. We are working in close cooperation with the authorities to ensure that traffic can resume safely. Passengers should also familiarise themselves with instructions issued by the authorities and comply with the hygiene and health regulations put in place by the authorities,” the port said.