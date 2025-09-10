Port of Long Beach
Home Ports & Infrastructure Port of Long Beach invests $100M+ in zero-emission future

Port of Long Beach invests $100M+ in zero-emission future

Ports & Logistics
September 10, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The US Port of Long Beach (POLB) has decided to invest $102 million to purchase and sustain zero-emissions cargo-handling equipment, fund cleaner marine engines and plan for a zero-carbon future at terminals.

Port of Long Beach

The equipment funding is part of the System-Wide Investment in Freight Transport (SWIFT), a pioneering initiative funded by the California State Transportation Agency’s Port and Freight Infrastructure Program.

SWIFT is a port initiative designed to support goods movement efficiency and reduce environmental impacts on neighboring communities. The bulk of the funding blitz, $93.4 million, will allow tenants to acquire 65 fully zero-emissions cargo-handling equipment units along with associated charging infrastructure, as well as for harbor craft operators to replace 37 marine engines with cleaner engines or zero-emission options.

Additionally, the port will invest $8.3 million in total to design zero-emissions infrastructure at SSA Terminals at Pier A and Pacific Container Terminal at Pier J.

“The Port of Long Beach is on the road to zero emissions, leveraging demonstration projects, investments and grants to reach a greener future,” Mario Cordero, Port of Long Beach CEO, commented.

“A core value of the Port of Long Beach is to support good-paying jobs while also making strides to protect the environment,” Frank Colonna, Long Beach Harbor Commission President, said.

“This helps our industry partners invest in new, cleaner equipment so they can continue their work to efficiently move cargo at the nation’s busiest port complex, while also laying out a path to zero emissions at two of our terminals.”

The port has managed to significantly drive down emissions from port-related sources since launching its sustainability programs two decades ago.

Since 2005, these measures have cut 92% of diesel particulate matter, 71% of nitrogen oxides and 98% of sulfur oxides, while container traffic has risen 20% during the same period.

