Port of Los Angeles to establish green corridor with Yokohama, Tokyo ports

March 17, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

The Port of Los Angeles has entered into separate Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) with the Port of Tokyo and the Port of Yokohama to collaborate on sustainability and environmental issues.

Illustration. Image Courtesy: Port of Los Angeles

As informed, the agreements were signed by Port of Los Angeles officials during the 2023 California Japan Clean Energy Trade Mission. During the event, the governments of California and Japan formalized a partnership aimed at working together to cut pollution at seaports and establish green shipping corridors.

Both the ports of Tokyo and Yokohama also agreed to establish a Green Shipping Corridor (GSC) partnership with the Port of Los Angeles in the coming year. It is an initiative aimed at reducing emissions along their respective trade routes and promoting low- and zero-carbon ships and fuels.

In addition to strengthening trade routes, maritime operational supply chain efficiencies and environmental sustainability, other specific areas of cooperation identified under the two agreements include the testing and deployment of zero-emission vehicles, cargo handling equipment and vessels.

Moreover, the ports will cooperate on exploring energy use and alternative energy sources and on initiatives related to pollution-reduction technologies for terminals, ocean-going vessels and drayage trucks.

The MOUs with the two ports call for cooperation and sharing of best practices on environmental and sustainability initiatives, including the digitation of the supply chain to optimize efficiency and reduce port operational impacts.

The Port of Los Angeles has already established GSC partnerships with the ports of Shanghai and Singapore.

“Global cooperation is critical if we are to make meaningful progress toward a cleaner and more sustainable maritime industry,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka.

“The Port of Los Angeles is proud of the role it has played in advancing port-related environmental technologies and supply chain decarbonization solutions, but we can do so much more with ports and other international stakeholders working together.”

“The Port of Los Angeles is our largest partner in Japan, and the work to decarbonize shipping is very important to both ports,” said Shinya Hitomi, President and CEO, Yokohama-Kawasaki International Port Corporation.

“This agreement is a significant step forward as we work toward a common goal.”

The weeklong 2023 California Japan Clean Energy Trade Mission began March 11, and is targeting businesses in the clean energy sector to explore solutions related to climate change, renewable energy, zero-emission technologies, among other sustainable products and services.