Port of Oslo orders new eco-friendly patrol boat

Norwegian Port of Oslo has signed a contract with compatriot boat builder Maritime Partner AS to purchase a new hybrid patrol boat.

As informed, the boat will be used for port surveillance as well as escorting of larger vessels sailing in the harbour.

Image Courtesy: Maritime Partner

Slated for delivery in 2021, the newbuild will be on the fjord every day to ensure that ships can travel safely and efficiently.

The patrol boat will be among the most environmentally friendly of its type, according to Maritime Partner. The hybrid technology will reduce the use of diesel by about 70 per cent.

“The port aims to be emission-free and the Port of Oslo will invest in green technology when acquiring any new equipment. The boat we are building now are ground-breaking when it comes to use of battery technology,” Ingvar M. Mathisen, Port Director, pointed out.

The boat will run on batteries at low speeds, sufficient for inspections in the port areas. When high speed is required, the clean-burning diesel engines are started, while simultaneously charging the batteries. The boat can also be charged directly from shore power when not in use, Mathisen explained.

Specifically, the Alusafe 1300 MKIII Patrol Hybrid is to be built in recyclable aluminium. The new boat will replace the catamaran Falk, which has been operating in the harbour since 2000.

The propulsion is by twin water jets connected to the diesel and electric motors. The top speed exceeds 30 knots. Batteries can operate the boat at low speeds of 4-5 knots for 2-3 hours. The diesel engines use biodiesel, and emissions are in accordance with strict international environmental regulations.

“It is particularly satisfying to sign this contract during these demanding COVID-19 times. This shows that the Port of Oslo is planning ahead event though the society practically was in lockdown,” Peder R. Myklebust, CEO of Maritime Partner AS, commented.