Ports of Stockholm gets building permit for onshore power connections

October 5, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

The Ports of Stockholm has been granted building permits to equip Stockholm’s central quays with onshore power connections for cruise ships.

The building permits are for two high voltage onshore power connections in Stockholm to provide cruise ships with electricity. For Stockholm this means less impact on the environment, as the cruise ships will no longer need to run their engines in port to produce electricity, and instead can use the power produced by the local electricity grid, the port said.

“We are very happy that the building permit process is completed and we can present two high voltage onshore power connections that will contribute to reduced vessel emissions. New lighting and thoughtfully designed architecture will also create a more pleasant atmosphere at the sites” explained Thomas Andersson, CEO Ports of Stockholm.

The onshore power connections will be inside buildings illuminated to create a more attractive environment. All construction materials must comply with the environmental gold standard, Miljöbyggnad Guld, to achieve the highest sustainability production level, according to the port authority.

“Onshore power connections in Stockholm are part of an important joint environmental investment, together with other Baltic Sea ports, to create an international class sustainable cruise destination,” stated City Commissioner responsible for Ports of Stockholm, Joakim Larsson.

The high voltage onshore power connections will be ready for use in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

This environmental initiative is a collaboration with other Baltic Sea ports that is expected to lower emissions of carbon dioxide and air pollutants from cruise ships in Stockholm and the Baltic Sea.

The environmental investments for cruise ships in Stockholm are highly prioritised and have been awarded grant funding from both the European Union (EU) and the Swedish Climate Leap Program.

The Ports of Stockholm received funding from the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency and the EU for investing in onshore power supply in February this year.

By plugging into onshore power supplied from the local electricity grid cruise ships can shut down their engines and significantly reduce their environmental impact.

Aside from reducing carbon dioxide and air pollutant emissions from cruise ships in Stockholm and throughout the Baltic Sea, providing onshore power according to a common international standard at these ports will also enable cruise ships and shipping companies to invest in and connect to onshore power according to the same standard,

In 2019, over 656,000 cruise passengers and an additional 240,000 crew members visited Stockholm.