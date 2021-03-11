PowerCell Sweden to provide marine fuel cell module for demonstration projects

March 11, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Fuel cell developer PowerCell Sweden has received an order for a 185 kW marine fuel cell high-power module from the Norwegian R&D company and system integrator Prototech AS.

The module is planned to be integrated as part of a testing infrastructure for sustainable marine power solutions and future fuels, within the Sustainable Energy Catapult Centre at Stord, south of Bergen.

Prototech, together with key industry partners, will use the module in various development projects to test and demonstrate how fuel cell-based power solutions can be used in the development of zero emission solutions for the marine industry.

The module will be delivered during the fourth quarter.

Norway has announced the introduction of increasingly strict emissions regulations for ships operating in Norwegian waters, not the least in the Norwegian fjords.

To help meet the new regulations, Norway has also announced its intention to encourage the development of green power solutions for its marine and offshore industries.

“The marine segment is one of our prioritized segments and offers a great potential for our fuel cell-based true zero emissions technology. Fuel cells provide a truly sustainable energy solution for both propulsion and on-board power in marine applications,” Richard Berkling, CEO of PowerCell said.

“In the sector, industrial maturity is now also beginning to be established among various players, which contributes to the segment being on the way to creating a commercially sustainable business model throughout the entire value chain.”

PowerCell Sweden AB develops fuel cells powered by hydrogen, pure or reformed, that produce electricity and heat with no emissions other than water.

The company saw a sales growth of 41 percent during the fourth quarter 2020 from SEK 27 million to SEK 38.2 million, marking the strongest quarter in the company’s history.

It has already teamed up with the Norwegian Havyard Group on the development of the design and the technical specifications for a zero-emissions fuel cell system.