Prysmian completes all activities for Viking Link

September 4, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Prysmian Group has completed the installation and HV testing activities of its submarine and land power cables for the Viking Link interconnector connecting the UK and Denmark.

Leonardo da Vinci. Source: Prysmian

Prysmian was awarded the contract worth approximately €700 million in August 2019 by the UK’s National Grid and Danish Energinet for the turnkey design, manufacture and installation of the cables.

The scope covered all the 1,250 kilometers of cables for the submarine route and approximately 135 kilometers of land cables on the UK side, for the four lots awarded to Prysmian out of a total of five lots.

All cables were manufactured at Prysmian’s center of excellence in Arco Felice, Italy. Cable installation involved the cable-laying vessel (CLV) Leonardo da Vinci – in its first-ever offshore campaign – as well as Cable Enterprise.

“This important milestone confirms Prysmian’s reliability in executing complex turn-key projects,” said Hakan Ozmen, EVP Projects BU at Prysmian Group. “We are committed to supporting countries in achieving their sustainability goals and we are proud of our long-standing relationship with National Grid and Energinet that will help the UK and Denmark to significantly reduce their carbon emissions.”

Prysmian installed the last section of the submarine cable for the Viking Link on 13 July, establishing the connection from Revsing ved Vejen, through the Jutland soil, across the seabed, and to Bicker Fen in northern England.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago UK and Denmark electrically connected as Prysmian installs Viking Link subsea cable Posted: about 1 month ago

Viking Link is due to be operational by the end of 2023. The HVDC interconnector will operate at ±525 kV DC and will allow up to 1,400 MW of power to be transferred between the UK and Denmark, passing through UK, Dutch, German and Danish waters, using single-core, mass-impregnated paper-insulated cables.