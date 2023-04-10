Prysmian resumes cable laying at first US large-scale offshore wind farm

April 10, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Prysmian’s cable-laying barge Ulisse has resumed cable laying operations at the first U.S. large-scale offshore wind project, located off the coast of Massachusetts.

Ulisse, Source: Vineyard Wind

According to the project’s latest mariner update, cable laying operations of the mid-section cable for the Vineyard Wind 1 project were set to kick off on or about 9 April and continue through July, weather depending.

The location of the activities starts just offshore the Cape Poge area, along the cable corridor down Muskeget Channel to the WDA.

Prysmian’s Cable Enterprise began installing the offshore part of the project’s link to the grid on land after a pre-lay grapnel run in October 2022.

In November, the vessel installed the two offshore sections of about 12 kilometers each, with Ulisse installing the first nearshore section (27 kilometers).

Located approximately 24 kilometers off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, Vineyard Wind 1 will feature 62 GE Haliade-X 13 MW wind turbines.

Once fully operational, the 800 MW wind farm will generate enough electricity for more than 400,000 homes and businesses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

The project is being built by Vineyard Wind, a joint venture of Avangrid Renewables, a subsidiary of Iberdrola, and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).