PSA Mumbai is India’s first 100% renewable energy-powered container terminal

January 4, 2024, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

PSA Mumbai, part of the international port operating group PSA, has achieved a major milestone in its emissions reduction journey by becoming India’s first 100% renewable powered container terminal on the commissioning of its 7.8MW solar farm with O2 Power.

PSA Mumbai

The solar farm, which will be expanded to 10MW by June 2024, will provide over 75% of PSA Mumbai’s electricity requirements with the remaining renewable power sourced from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and other providers.

The terminal’s CO2 equivalent emissions will be reduced by a projected 16,000 tonnes annually and more than 350,000 tonnes over its life.

O2 Power, a renewable energy platform in India owned by EQT Infrastructure and Temasek, has developed and will manage the solar farm in Beed, Maharashtra with an expansion facility in Motala, Maharashtra. The plants are connected to PSA Mumbai via existing MSEDCL infrastructure.

PSA Mumbai is targeting a 50% reduction in its carbon emissions by 2030. Other major initiatives underway to achieve this target include the large-scale electrification of its equipment fleet, including the deployment of an all-electric Rubber-tyred Gantry Crane (RTGC) fleet for its Phase 2 development.

Electrification of all existing RTGCs in Phase 1 is underway and is expected to be completed by 2027. The upcoming launch by PSA BDP of e-trucks in early 2024 will create a zero-emission green transport corridor in Nhava Sheva linking terminals, CFS and customer facilities.

Combining renewable power from PSA Mumbai with CFS and trucking expertise from PSA Ameya and PSA BDP India is seen as a ‘unique marketplace solution’ and underscores PSA’s commitment to green transportation initiatives.

“We are delighted to commission our solar farm and with the switch to 100% renewable power, achieve a significant reduction in our emissions. Supply chain users want greener and more sustainable transportation solutions to achieve emissions reduction targets: the successful completion of this initiative and projects such as the soon-to-be-delivered etrucks underscores our commitment to meeting those requirements,” Andy Lane, PSA Mumbai CEO, commented.

“We are very grateful for Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority’s (JNPA) support during this process and are pleased to play our part towards JNPA’s target of 60% usage of renewable power under Maritime India Vision 2030. With the solar farm’s expansion, we are also pleased to be growing our partnership with O2 Power.”

“Our interaction with the PSA Mumbai team over the last few months has been so mesmerising and feels like our own extended family of O2 Power by complimenting each other with various endeavors. We are proud to be partnering with the PSA group and look forward to continued collaboration with PSA Mumbai for their overall sustainability initiatives,” Kiran Kumar, Head of Open Access O2 Power, said.

PSA Mumbai is located in Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNP) in Maharashtra, India’s largest and premier container gateway. PSA Mumbai’s Phase 1 development has a quay length of 1000 meters and the deepest berths at JNP, capable of handling super post-panamax vessels. When fully completed, the terminal will have a berth length of 2,000 meters.