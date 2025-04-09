India
Sembcorp and BPCL to collaborate on renewable energy and hydrogen projects in India

Sembcorp and BPCL to collaborate on renewable energy and hydrogen projects in India

April 9, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singaporean state-owned energy giant Sembcorp Industries, and Indian energy company Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) have entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement to explore renewable energy and green hydrogen projects across India.

As informed, the partnership aims to support India’s energy transition and development goals.

In addition to hydrogen initiatives, the companies will, reportedly, consider projects in green ammonia production and bunkering, emissions reduction for port operations and other emerging green fuel technologies.

Vipul Tuli, President and CEO of Renewables, West, and CEO of Hydrogen Business, Sembcorp, commented: “Sembcorp’s collaboration with BPCL seeks to support renewable energy and green hydrogen development in India. With Sembcorp’s renewables expertise and BPCL’s strength in the petroleum sector, we look forward to identifying opportunities to help decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors. Sembcorp is committed to delivering scalable, low-carbon solutions for a sustainable future.”

G Krishnakumar, Chairman and Managing Director of BPCL, stated: “BPCL’s collaboration with Sembcorp marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a sustainable tomorrow. BPCL will leverage its combined aspirations, expertise and resources, to jointly explore the development of innovation-led, best-in-class renewable energy and green hydrogen solutions for supporting India’s ambitious climate goals and our own aspiration to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040 in Scope 1 and 2. BPCL is committed to building a robust renewable energy portfolio, with a target of 10GW, to meet the energy needs of tomorrow and become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040.”

To note, Sembcorp is said to be pursuing the use of green hydrogen and ammonia as key decarbonization pathways. It is understood that the company has 6 GW of renewables assets in India.

This JV agreement follows Sembcorp’s 2024 announcement of collaboration discussions with BPCL.

