PSA, ONE join forces to reduce maritime environmental impact

July 28, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Singapore-based port operator PSA Corporation and container shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance sustainability and reduce maritime environmental effects.

As informed, the two partners will work on sustainable green solutions to reduce GHG emissions across scopes.

Furthermore, the collaboration includes areas relating to container flow enhancement and terminal services for ONE’s operations, which will lead to a reduction of carbon dioxide emissions.

“Sustainability is at the core of PSA’s business strategy and we are completely en rapport with ONE to reduce GHG emissions, a global imperative, through our collective efforts,” Ong Kim Pong, Regional CEO Southeast Asia, PSA International, said.

“As ONE, we regard green shipping not only as a target to meet, but more importantly, one of our key corporate responsibilities to our society and international community,” Yasuki Iwai, Managing Director of Product and Network Division of ONE, commented.

Earlier on, the container shipping company announced that it is “carefully considering” the use of “green” solutions such as the exhaust gas cleaning systems and LNG fuel to comply with International Maritime Organisation (IMO) regulations.