px Group to manage 20-year-old North Sea gas pipeline

October 18, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

TotalEnergies E&P UK has awarded px Group with a long-term multi-year contract to operate the SEAL gas pipeline in the North Sea.

The SEAL pipeline transports sales quality gas from the Elgin Franklin platform in the Central Graben Area of the North Sea to the dedicated module at the Bacton gas terminal on the Norfolk coast.

px Group will operate and manage the SEAL pipeline via a number of cloud applications.

The contract was awarded to the company’s Energy24 business, which began taking on operations on 1 August.

px Group is responsible for the 24/7 operations of the pipeline, including pipeline commercial operations, monitoring, shipper services, hydrocarbon allocation/accounting, continuous improvement and project management.

The scope also includes the recruitment and training of personnel along with the project management of building, testing and operating the new control infrastructure.

“We are excited to take on yet another critical UK energy asset. Now more than ever the UK needs safe, reliable and secure sources of energy, and we are thrilled that TotalEnergies has trusted our team to take on that responsibility on the SEAL pipeline,” said Geoff Holmes, CEO of px Group.

“We’re also excited to be using the latest cloud technology to operate and manage the SEAL pipeline demonstrating the strength of digital capability within the organisation.”

The SEAL pipeline is 474 kilometers long with a diameter of 34 inches and has been operational for more than 20 years.

With the addition of this contract, px Group is responsible for managing commercial operations of more than 40% of the UK’s gas supply.

At the beginning of the year, px was appointed by North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP) as the operator of the Risavika LNG plant in Southern Norway.