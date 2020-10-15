Red Penguin grabs Viking Link cable laying support gig

October 15, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

UK-based subsea cable engineering consultancy Red Penguin will act as a client representative for National Grid and Energinet during Viking Link interconnector cable laying campaigns.

Viking Link project is a joint venture between National Grid Ventures, part of National Grid, and the Danish operator, Energinet.

The 1.4 GW high voltage electricity interconnector will be the longest in the world when completed.

It stretches 765 kilometres subsea and onshore connecting from Bicker Fen in Lincolnshire, UK and Revsing in South Jutland, Denmark.

Siemens Energy is in charge of the UK and Denmark converter stations on both ends of the interconnector link.

The marine cable route is approximately 630 kilometres long.

The installation of the subsea cable should commence in Q2 2021 and have the last cable installed in Q3 2023; consisting of 7 individual laying campaigns.

Red Penguin will work on board the cable laying vessels as client representatives for the full duration of the laying campaigns.

Specifically, the contract comprises 11 client representatives, including project manager/coordinator.

According to the tender documents, the deal is worth approximately €2.6 million, excluding VAT.

Once completed by the end of 2023, the €2-billion subsea interconnector should supply renewable power to one-and-a-half million UK homes.

By 2030, 90 per cent of electricity imported via National Grid’s interconnectors will be from zero carbon sources.