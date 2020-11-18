Red Sea Gateway Terminal bolsters capacity with new cranes
Jeddah Port’s Red Sea Gateway Terminal has taken delivery of two remote-controlled Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes, and 10 hybrid-Rubber-Tyred Gantry Cranes (RTGs), as part of its planned expansion.
Namely the terminal aims to double its annual container throughput capacity to 5.2 million TEUs by 2023.
The new hybrid-RTGs can automatically switch to battery power from diesel power to optimize efficiency by reducing fuel consumption and harmful greenhouse gas emissions during container handling operations.
The new 65-ton twin-lift capacity STS cranes can accommodate the latest generation of Ultra-Large Container Ships of 24,000+ TEU capacity, with a 70-meter reach and a 52-meter height.
RSGT is the only terminal at the Port of Jeddah capable of accommodating the ultra large containerships.
Manufactured by Shanghai-based ZPMC, the new semi-automated STS cranes feature Optical Character Scanning capability; chassis alignment, and automatic landing systems; vessel profiling, gantry, and trolley positioning systems; and intelligent status condition monitoring systems, the container terminal said.
By 2023, RSGT plans to deploy 24 Super Post-Panamax quay cranes, and 67 rubber-tyred gantry cranes.
Plans are underway for a total investment of $1.7 billion on infrastructure, equipment, and improvements, ultimately increasing annual container throughput capacity to 8.8 million TEU.
“Our goal is to attract and growth the regional transshipment business through continuing providing world-class service to our customer’s vessels and hinterland supply chain,“ RSGT CEO Jens Floe said.
