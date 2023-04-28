Reederei Nord books 2+2 feeders at CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding

April 28, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Hamburg-based shipping company Reederei Nord Group has signed a contract with CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China Shipbuilding Corporation, and China State Shipbuilding Industry Trading Corporation for the construction of 2+2 1,900TEU container ships.

Image credit: Huangpu Wenchong Company

The project involves the development and design of a 1,900TEU container ship of the “Honghu” series by Huangpu Wenchong Company. The vessel has low fuel consumption and a high container loading rate. It also meets Tier III emission requirements, making it environmentally friendly, the shipbuilder said.

The two companies previously worked together on the construction of 2,500TEU container ships, which laid the foundation for their future cooperation.

The German ship management company has a diversified fleet which includes twelve tankers, ten bulkers and 15 containerships, owned by private companies from Europe and America.

The group currently comprises three separate management companies Reederei Nord GMBH located in Hamburg, Germany with a focus on dry tonnage, and Reederei Nord B.V. located in Amsterdam Netherlands with its main focus on wet tonnage, as well as Reederei Nord Shipmanagements Limited located in Limassol, Cyprus focusing on the manning of tankers and third party management services for a group of container vessels.