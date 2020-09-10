REV Ocean partners on ocean education and seabed mapping

September 10, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

REV Ocean has signed agreements with the World Maritime University and the Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project to support the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.

In a virtual signing ceremony, REV Ocean and the World Maritime University (WMU) signed a new agreement that will focus on tackling marine debris, IUU fishing, and climate change through various education initiatives, and may also address the other priority areas of REV Ocean.

Specifically, REV Ocean and WMU will develop the concept of a ‘floating university’ to provide new ocean science learning opportunities in developing coastal and small island States globally.

The collaboration will enable young and unestablished scientists from all over the world to become stewards of our ocean and undertake important science in areas such as marine debris, IUU fishing and climate change.

Dr Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, president of WMU, stated:

“The ocean is the lifeblood of humanity and through key partnerships such as this, we are working to protect it and support the achievement of UN SDG 14.”

Nina Jensen, CEO of REV Ocean, said:

“This partnership agreement is the start of a long-term commitment of REV Ocean to education. We are looking forward to working with WMU over the coming years to enable students from all over the world to learn onboard the REV Ocean vessel.”

Seabed 2030 Project

An additional Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between REV Ocean and The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project will see them work together to advance understanding of the ocean floor.

Seabed 2030 is a collaborative project between The Nippon Foundation and GEBCO to inspire the complete mapping of the world’s ocean by 2030, and to compile all bathymetric data into the freely available GEBCO Ocean Map.

GEBCO is a joint project of the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) and the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC), and is the only organisation with a mandate to map the entire ocean floor.

REV Ocean will contribute bathymetric data to Seabed 2030, as well as promote practices in technological innovation, infrastructure and solutions of ocean mapping and bathymetric data management challenges.

Jamie McMichael-Phillips, director of Seabed 2030, said:

“Collaborative working, on an international scale, is vital to achieving our goal of mapping the ocean floor by 2030.

“This new partnership is a testimony to that – and we look forward to working together with REV Ocean to identify ways to increase ocean mapping activity that in turn supports wider efforts that promote the ocean’s health.”

Nina Jensen added: “A complete map of the seabed will play a significant part in helping restore the health of the ocean, and in reducing the negative pressures it faces, including those posed by climate change.

“REV Ocean is therefore proud to partner with Seabed 2030, and to play a part in the monumental challenge of creating the first-ever definitive map of the world ocean floor.”

All data collected and shared with the Seabed 2030 Project will be in the GEBCO global grid – the most complete bathymetric dataset of the world’s ocean floor.

By 2030, the grid will represent a complete map to coincide with the conclusion of the UN Decade of Ocean Science.