RightShip, PLA join forces on maritime decarbonisation

July 18, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Digital maritime platform RightShip has partnered with the Port of London Authority (PLA) in its efforts to support the transition to Net Zero on the Thames.

Under this partnership the Port of London Authority will use RightShip’s Maritime Emissions Portal (MEP), to enable accurate measurement, identification, and execution of an “effective” decarbonisation strategy.

Specifically, the MEP combines automatic identification system (AIS) vessel movement data with RightShip’s vessel insight data to identify areas of concern and opportunities to reduce environmental impact.

Furthermore, adhering to UNEP and UNFCCC guidelines, the MEP will employ an energy-based modelling approach to calculate emissions from vessels operating within the port boundary. It will measure up to 16 different emissions against targets specified by the Port of London Authority.

In addition, this collaboration will provide RightShip with live operational data from the port, enabling the ongoing development and refinement of the MEP based on real-time insights into its functioning.

“The current moment is a critical one for maritime decarbonisation with indicative checkpoints being set by the IMO at MEPC 80 for a 20% reduction in green-house gas emissions by 2030. This will require players across the maritime sector to take swift action on decarbonisation now and ports have a key role to play in this,” Andrew Roberts, Executive Director, EMEA at RightShip, stated.

“As the largest port in the UK, covering 95 miles of the Thames and handling over 50 million tonnes of cargo annually, we have a responsibility to lead the way on the sustainability transition. This partnership will provide us with valuable data and insights to effectively measure emissions and develop targeted strategies to not only reduce the environmental impact on the river and estuary, but also improve the air quality and health of local communities,” Robin Mortimer, chief executive at the PLA, said.

To remind, last year, the port conducted an energy feasibility study to identify opportunities to integrate low-carbon technologies across its sites and floating structures. The port authority aims for a 60% reduction in carbon emissions by 2025 and to achieve net-zero by 2040.