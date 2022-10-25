RINA partners IWSA to boost uptake of wind propulsion solutions

October 25, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Classification society RINA has become an associate member of the International Windship Association (IWSA), the not-for-profit organization that promotes and helps facilitate the uptake of direct wind propulsion solutions for commercial shipping.

RINA joined the association with the intention to actively participate in the development and visualization of the capabilities of wind and wind-assisted propulsion.

With more than 100 ships and yachts currently equipped with wind-propulsion solutions across maritime sectors in class, the classification society is already deeply involved in the revival of wind propulsion worldwide.

“This cooperation is very important for RINA, since alternative propulsion concepts are becoming viable and effective. Presently, wind is one of the most interesting solution in the mix of possibilities for the decarbonisation of the maritime industry,” Kai Reichelt, Business Development Manager for testing at RINA Germany, commented.

Reichelt further emphasized that the focus area for wind propulsion should not be limited to the yachting sector but also be highly beneficial for merchant ships.

“Looking at the many existing members of IWSA, particularly the manufacturers of equipment such as kites, rotors, wings and sails and ship designers, it is fitting for RINA to join this leading group of future developments,” he noted.

IWSA promotes wind propulsion for commercial shipping by bringing together all the partners involved in the development of the wind-ship sector.

“We are delighted to welcome RINA to the association, especially at this time where interest is surging and RINA’s expertise as a classification society is a valuable addition to our global network. We look forward to working together to build a wind-powered fleet of the future,” Gavin Allwright, IWSA Secretary General.

Last year, Allwright wrote in his opinion piece that the roll-out of fleet-wide wind propulsion by 2050 could unlock $1 trillion in fuel savings.

“By installing substantial wind propulsion systems across the 60,000 large vessel fleet this decade and subsequent replacement vessels using wind propulsion systems as standard, the reduction in fuel use prior to 2050 would be equal to the amount being forecast that is required to not just meet the IMO2050 target of 50% reduction, but potentially cover the entire decarbonisation ticket price,” he stated.

Currently, there are more than 30,000 ships in operation worldwide that could be equipped with wind-assisted ship propulsion (WASP) technology, Jukka Kuuskoski, Chief Sales Officer (CSO) at Norsepower Oy Ltd, estimated during the recent Wind Propulsion Open Mic event. In the case of newbuilds, this number is said to be much bigger.