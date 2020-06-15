RINA performs world’s 1st statutory and class surveys through live streaming remote technologies

Italian classification society RINA has carried out what it claims to be the world’s first statutory and associated class intermediate surveys with the use of remote technologies on the bulk carrier Cielo di Gaspesie, owned by the d’Amico Group.

On completion, the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR), who attended the survey remotely, authorized RINA to certify the Cielo di Gaspesie.

The survey included an inspection of the hull and machinery. The ship is subject to the enhanced programme of inspections set by the international ESP Code; close-up surveys of ballast tanks and cargo holds were carried out accordingly, through drones.

It is anticipated that LISCR’s recent approval of RINA’s remote inspection technology for Liberian flagged vessels will soon be followed by other flag administrations.

Following the completion of the survey, the Cielo di Gaspesie was assigned the new class notation ‘REMOTE’ by RINA. This new notation identifies the ships deemed by the society to be eligible to be surveyed remotely for the largest scope of class surveys as well as periodical ones.

“The shipping industry is going through a permanent change. The COVID-19 emergency has just accelerated the already growing demand for remote services from the industry. From the beginning of the pandemic, the request for remote inspections has tripled compared to the previous period,” Paolo Moretti, CEO of RINA Services, said.

“Thanks to our app and live streaming technology, not only is safety guaranteed, but also the time taken for inspections is optimised. Remote technologies reach a level of detail that the human eye can’t and allows RINA’s specialists attending onshore to carry out an even more detailed inspection of the vessel.”

“We are very happy to have worked closely with RINA on this project. We thank RINA for their wonderful work in making this a very comprehensive, yet practical approach, especially given the current circumstances and restrictions facing the maritime industry globally,” Alfonso Castillero, Chief Operating Officer of the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR), commented.

Classification societies have been making strides in making remote surveys and audit services available to ship owners, which comes at a time when the maritime industry faces numerous staffing and supply chain challenges as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Digitalization and automation of processes are gaining an ever more prominent role because of their ability to facilitate activities and standard procedures, boosting their efficiency while enabling personnel to stay safe and practice social distancing measures.

By using an online connection or video streaming link, a team of remote surveyors can provide support to vessels anywhere in the world with documentation, images, video, and input provided by clients and crewmembers.

The Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR) has approved the use of RINA’s remote technology for inspections of Liberian-flagged vessels to ensure business continuity.

Classification societies like ABS and DNV GL have also seen a surge in demand for remote surveys, and the latter said recently that it had completed 15,000 remote surveys since launch.