Roemex and SES partner on corrosion resistance

July 29, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Roemex and Subsea Energy Solutions (SES) have teamed up to provide innovative new solutions to solve marine corrosion.

Roemex develops a range of proprietary corrosion inhibitors for seawater filled structures in some of the most challenging conditions.

Subsea Energy Solutions similarly have been supplying its SUB-SEAL range of J-Tube Seals to the global energy and renewables sectors.

The companies are looking to cut costs of corrosion prevention by providing corrosion control products within J Tube seals.

Specifically, J-tube seals the interface between an umbilical or riser and the inside of a J-tube.

It usually incorporates a water tight seal with an anti-corrosion inhibitor.

The Roemex RX-5720 product works as it contains quaternary ammonium compounds which are film forming corrosion inhibitors.

The dissolved product forms an amine film on exposed metal surfaces, thus protecting it from corrosion.

David Halliday, BD manager for Roemex, said:

“Corrosion can be severe in seawater filled structures and the RX-5720 product has a sterling track record in mitigating internal corrosion.”

“Our strategic collaboration means that the internals of the J-Tubes can be protected from corrosion and negating failures due to loss of integrity.

“Undertaking performance and compatibility test work with the SUB-SEAL range enables the two companies to offer a joined up solution for provision of both J Tube Seals and J Tube internal corrosion protection.”

The companies will explore bespoke and complimentary technology offering an optimised dye and detection package to clients.

As the industry seeks to economise, this is something both companies believe will expand over the coming months and years.

Philip A.R. Stanyon, director at SES also said:

“Since the inception of our company, we have strived to deliver on the diverse requirements of the industry.

“Aligning with complementary businesses is key to our mutual success and we are looking forward to developing this strategic collaboration with Roemex.“