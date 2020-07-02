SES makes diverless passive J-Tube seals delivery

Subsea Energy Solutions (SES) have recently made deliveries for a project in a South Asian gas field.

The company delivered two diverless passive J-Tube seals, with vertebrae bend restrictors for an international client.

SES designed the bespoke seals to suit the clients particular J-Tube and specific requirements.

Manufacturing of the fabricated J-tube seal comes from subsea grade steel and coating of NORSOK specifications.

The seals also featured a subsea cover to protect the seals when deployed offshore.

All manufacturing wrapped up during March, April and May of 2020 whilst operating under COVID-19 restrictions.

This project also included a comprehensive FAT assembly and pull-in test with a video evidence supplier to the client remotely as CoronaVirus meant they could not attend SES premises for the test.

Subsea Energy Solutions also recently has completed the delivery of distributed buoyancy modules for an undisclosed client in Europe.

The UK firm said it produced a new design which delivers significant lifetime cost and environmental performance.

Furthermore, SES recently joined forces with WFS Technologies on cable protection systems for the offshore energy industry.

The collaboration will see WFS utilise its smart wireless Seatooth technologies, which provide real-time insight in extreme environments, with SES’s offshore cable and subsea umbilical, riser and flowline protection systems.

The firms aim to help further reduce costs and increase efficiencies while also cutting carbon footprint.