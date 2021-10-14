Rolls-Royce new member of ITF Corporate Partnership Board

October 14, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Technology company Rolls-Royce has joined the Corporate Partnership Board of the International Transport Forum (ITF) to work together with the ITF on transport decarbonisation, innovation and digitalisation.

Illustration. Image by RR

Rolls-Royce manufactures reciprocal engines, gas turbines, electric and hybrid propulsion systems for applications across land and sea. The company also designs and builds entire power generation, transmission and distribution systems for industrial applications.

On ground and sea, the company has hybrid-electric systems for use in trains, ferries and yachts.

In 2020, Rolls-Royce joined the UN Race to Zero and Business Ambition for 1.5°C. It has committed to reduce emissions from its own operations to net-zero by 2030 and to play a leading role in enabling the sectors in which it operates to reach net-zero by 2050.

The ITF is an intergovernmental organisation with 63 member countries that facilitates global dialogue for better transport. It acts as a think tank for member governments and organises an annual summit of transport ministers.

The Corporate Partnership Board (CPB) is the ITF’s platform for engaging with the private sector and enriching global transport policy discussion with a business perspective.

“We need to work across borders and forge new partnerships to improve the economics and scalability of net-zero solutions, so we are delighted to be joining forces with the International Transport Forum on this important mission,” Warren East, CEO of Rolls-Royce, stressed.

“It is platforms like the ITF that will be critical in the decarbonising of transport and the global race to net zero. At Rolls-Royce, we believe that our … technology has a fundamental role to play in enabling the decarbonisation of transport and are looking forward to stepping up advocacy that can unlock and accelerate action.”

Rolls-Royce is engaged in a number of projects to support the shipping industry’s transformation. These are focused on autonomous ships, hydrogen fuel cells, mtu turbocharger technology that helps engines achieve low fuel consumption, and others.

The members of the ITF Corporate Partnership Board are: AB InBev, Airbus, Allianz Partners, Alstom, Aramco, Argo, Arrival, Autocrypt, Bosch, Cruise, ExxonMobil, Iberdrola, Kakaomobility, Michelin, NXP, PTV Group, Penta Security, RATP Group, Rolls-Royce, Shell, Siemens, SNCF, SPEA Engineering, Tier, Total Energies, Toyota, Uber, Valeo, Voi, Volvo Cars, Volvo Group.