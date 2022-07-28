Rolls-Royce rolling out new mtu marine solutions on the road to net zero

July 28, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

London-based technology company Rolls-Royce is gearing up to present the new mtu marine solutions for propulsion, automation and service as part of its ‘Net Zero at Power Systems’ sustainability program.

The mtu marine solutions, including diesel engines with exhaust gas treatment and gas engines and their use with sustainable fuels and hybrid systems, methanol engines, fuel cell systems and mtu NautIQ marine automation products, will be showcased under the motto ‘Pioneering the journey to net zero’.

The company will present the new solution at SMM, the international trade fair for the maritime industry, in Hamburg from 6 to 9 September 2022.

In 2021, Rolls-Royce announced, as part of its ‘Net Zero at Power Systems’ sustainability program, that it would realign its product portfolio so that by 2030, sustainable fuels and new mtu technologies can achieve greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction of 35% compared to 2019.

“Since the last SMM in 2018, we have completely realigned our marine portfolio to actively support our customers on their journey to carbon neutrality”, said Denise Kurtulus, VP of Global Marine at Rolls-Royce’s Power Systems business.

In the meantime, the company is working on methanol engines and fuel cell systems for marine applications and is developing electrolysers to produce green hydrogen.

According to a clear roadmap, marine diesel propulsion systems will gradually be approved for EN15940 sustainable fuels, such as hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO), from the fourth quarter of 2022, the company explained.

