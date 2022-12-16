Rotech Subsea concludes cable job offshore Denmark 

Back to overview
December 16, 2022, by Edin Neimarlija

Rotech Subsea has successfully carried out the cable cut and recovery operation at an offshore wind farm in Denmark.  

Rotech Subsea’s RSG-C tool (Courtesy of Rotech Subsea)

The Aberdeen-based company was tasked with cutting and recovering a 165 mm-diameter subsea cable in two locations at water depths ranging from 16 to 25 meters, using its proprietary RSG/C grab and cut tool.  

Deployed by vessel crane, the RSG-C tool was controlled using a single deck winch routed through a fairlead at the aft of the vessel. 

Rotech Subsea explained that vessel’s DP positioning system guided a USBL transponder on the tool which, along with a survey navigation screen set up in the Rotech control cabin, gave the company’s crew real time visibility of the tool’s location throughout the operation.  

The tool located the cable using a tool-mounted sonar imager, securing it by its grab function and inspecting with an onboard camera and subsea lights, after which it was cut and recovered. 

Operations were assisted by a client-owned remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) which provided a live video feed of the operations. 

Stephen Cochrane, director of subsea at Rotech Subsea, said: ”Both cuts to the cable were completed in under 10 minutes and the efficiency of the operation, and in particular the combination of cutting and recovery in a single tool, saved the client a significant amount of time over other proposed methods to complete the scope.” 

Rotech Subsea’s RSG-C tool can be used to carry out cable, umbilical and pipeline cutting and recovery, as well as rock removal and relocation. 

To remind, the company secured a new contract in September 2022 after having completed a four-month cable de-burial and re-burial campaign at Saint-Nazaire, France’s first commercial scale offshore wind farm.  

