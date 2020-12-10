Rotech Subsea secures Asia-Pacific deals

December 10, 2020, by Amir Garanovic

Subsea trenching and excavation specialist Rotech Subsea has secured work on major projects in Taiwan and Australia.

TRS1-LD Taiwan scope (Courtesy of Rotech Subsea)

Two spreads of Rotech’s next generation controlled flow trenching and excavation technology were mobilised from Aberdeen to two separate projects offshore Taiwan, where the company completed ‘vital infrastructure’ works on state-owned wind farms, according to Rotech Subsea.

The Taiwan spreads consisted of Rotech’s TRS2 controlled flow excavation (CFE) and TRS1-LD suspended jet trenching tools.

The TRS2 completed a sandwave clearance for a new client won on the back of Rotech’s European track record in renewables.

At the same time, the TRS1-LD jet trencher carried out an inter-array and export cable trenching scope for a major long-term tier one client on a neighbouring field.

Both clients have kept the equipment on stand-by in the region to ensure its availability for second phases early in 2021, Rotech Subsea said.

Shortly after, Rotech Subsea mobilised again from its Aberdeen headquarters, sending a team with its TRS1 tool on an umbilical post trenching scope offshore Melbourne in Australia.

Stephen Cochrane, Director of Subsea, said: “We were delighted to win our first major contract in Australia. It’s a huge endorsement for us. Over the last few years we have seen the RS range of Controlled Flow Excavation (CFE) and Suspended Jet Trenching tools become the ‘go to’ choice for IRM scopes.

“Due to our experience and performance in these scopes we are now seeing more and more that our Suspended Jet Trenchers are being chosen as a primary method for trenching, over other contact trenching systems and ploughs.

“Because of the enhanced capabilities of the RS tools they can provide deeper and narrower trenches than ever before, with trenching speeds more than double that of competing Mass Flow Excavation tools”.