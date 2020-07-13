Rotech Subsea wraps up UK port project

Rotech Subsea has completed a quayside stress testing scope for BAM International at the Liverpool2 Container Terminal in Merseyside, England.

It executed the bespoke testing and monitoring project at Peel Port’s new deep-water container terminal at the Port of Liverpool.

It gives the largest container vessels from overseas direct access to the heart of the UK.

The project went in two phases, with the first phase executed in September 2019, and the second in June 2020.

It saw customised TRS2 used to simulate bow thruster loads on the quay wall and the protective rock berm below.

Rotech constructed a bespoke frame to house two horizontal RS2s set in opposing directions.

The company also added a suite of extra sensors to monitor the tool and the quay.

As the tool’s thrusters stress tested the quayside, sonars and positioning instruments monitored the tool’s position, orientation, and power settings.

Simultaneously, velocity metres along the quay wall measured the resulting jet speeds and sonars and depth gauges monitored the berm.

Dr Don Stewart, who designed the tools and oversaw the first phase of the project said:

“With this critical national infrastructure project carried out during lockdown, there were unique challenges to overcome, particularly around data acquisition and communication, collating all the information together then distributing it in real time to various parties in remote locations.

The port project adds to Rotech Subsea’s varied track record with the TRS2.

This includes major harbour clearances, berth deepening, debris clearance, route clearance for cable lay, structural jacket and template access and general IRM scopes completed in the last 18 months.

The Aberdeen-based excavation specialist said it is experiencing high demand for its services despite the global pandemic.

“In the month of July alone, the company will work at near capacity with two concurrent work scopes in Taiwan, as well as working in UK and European waters, on projects worth over £2.75 million,” said director of Subsea, Steve Cochrane.